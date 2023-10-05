‘Friendly Like Me’ app to help people with disabilities during Atlanta Pride

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Friendly Like Me app has partnered with Atlanta Pride to provide an accessibility guide for the Pride festival and parade.

Director of Outreach Manuel Portillo said that 10% of the LGBTQ+ community lives with mobility issues and that this app provides accessibility information about Piedmont Park and the parade route.

“We have mapped out what’s accessible to everybody, whether that’s in a wheelchair or someone who might have an invisible disability,” Portillo said. “Not just for people with disabilities but for their caretakers so they know where to take their loved ones. Where they’re not going to have a hard time getting in or moving around the restaurant.”

By using the app, one can search restaurants or other businesses ahead of time to know what they provide when it comes to ramps, open-sided chairs or an elevator.

“Our accessibility guide we created for Atlanta Pride Festival outlines everything you might need or questions or who to ask or call if you need somebody,” Portillo said.

The app isn’t just available in Atlanta, but nationwide.

