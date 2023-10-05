Fulton Commissioners pose questions to sheriff about new jail wristbands

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton Commissioners say they feel “duped” after approving $2.1 million in emergency funding to purchase new wristbands at the Rice Street jail.

The wearable technology is designed to track inmate health. But now commissioners are questioning the accuracy of the bracelets and the money trail.

This all came about when Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat asked commissioners for more than $5 million dollars last spring to help clean up the jail. Ten inmates have died in custody this year and one inmate may have died from a bed bug infestation in September of 2022.

Commissioners approved the emergency funding in April, specifically providing 2.1 million for one thousand new Talitrix wristbands to be installed by July.

Talitrix is a local tech company that’s developed wearable technology to track an inmate’s heart rate and vital signs. If levels increase or decrease out of normal range a digital alert notifies jail personnel.

“These wearables in today’s day in age, there are certainly concerns about biometric information, privacy, and that sort of stuff and what happens with this data? Particularly when it’s going to a third party,” Fulton vice chairman Bob Ellis said.

Ellis has privacy concerns about the wristbands but also wants to know why Sheriff Labat didn’t disclose to the board that Fulton had a previous agreement with Talitrix in 2021. He noted that Talitrix has already been paid 733-thousand dollars under the current contract.

“Where did the money go? How much has actually been expended,” Ellis questioned.

As of the last week of September, Talitrix said only 13 wristbands were up and running at the Rice Street jail facility, which has commissioners wondering where the rest are.

“I don’t want to put words in their mouths, but I think some of my other commissioners feel duped,” Ellis said.” Post that July period, we had five inmates die in the jail who would’ve been potentially wearing these things, but they weren’t!”

Talitrix CEO, Justin Hawkins, told Atlanta News First that he was surprised by what commissioners had to say about the wristbands during their Wednesday afternoon meeting.

The bands are not new to Fulton County jail facilities according to Hawkins. He says that Talitrix installed the same wristbands at the North Fulton Alpharetta annex at the beginning of last year. He added that Ellis came to Wednesday’s commission meeting “ill-prepared and without accurate information.”

Hawkins says installation of the wristband technology has been repeatedly delayed over the last six months due to inmate deaths and a lack of available deputies to monitor his construction crews. He hopes to have the rest of the bands online by the end of the year.

Now commissioners want answers and clarification from Sheriff Labat.

“I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt and ask that he comes here and let us know what’s going on. Because at the end of the day, it is about accountability,” Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman said.

In a statement sent to Atlanta News First Wednesday night, Sheriff Labat’s office said he welcomes and appreciates the opportunity to discuss the progress of the jail technology initiative with the Board of Commissioners at the next meeting.

