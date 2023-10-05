Georgia employs just over 100K nurses. Here’s a full breakdown of the Peach State’s nursing field.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nurses are a vital part of the healthcare field.
Currently, there are a total of 141,117 nurses in Georgia, according to the Georgia Board of Healthcare Workforce. Of that number, 99,711 are registered nurses.
These are Georgia counties that have the most nurses:
- Fulton County: 11,265
- Gwinnett County: 10,993
- Cobb County: 9,948
- DeKalb County: 8,801
- Chatham County: 4,452
- Columbia County: 3,953
- Henry County: 3,788
- Cherokee County: 3,766
- Bibb County: 2,872
- Muscogee County: 2,869
Based on 2022 statistics, Atlanta ranks No. 9 of the top 10 metropolitan areas with the highest employment level of registered nurses, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In 2022, there were a total of 45,360 registered nurses employed in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The hourly average wage for registered nurses was $43.40 an hour and the average annual wage was $90,270.
Here are the top 10 metropolitan areas with the highest number of employed registered nurses:
- New York (includes Newark and Jersey City)
- Los Angeles (which includes Long Beach and Anaheim)
- Chicago (which includes Naperville and Elgin)
- Boston (which includes Cambridge and Nashua)
- Philadelphia (which includes Camden and Wilmington)
- Dallas (which includes Fort Worth and Arlington)
- Houston (which includes the Woodlands and Sugar Land)
- Miami (which includes Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach)
- Atlanta (which includes Sandy Springs and Roswell)
- Washington D.C. (which includes Arlington and Alexandria)
