Georgia employs just over 100K nurses. Here’s a full breakdown of the Peach State’s nursing field.

By Jordan Barela
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nurses are a vital part of the healthcare field.

Currently, there are a total of 141,117 nurses in Georgia, according to the Georgia Board of Healthcare Workforce. Of that number, 99,711 are registered nurses.

These are Georgia counties that have the most nurses:

  • Fulton County: 11,265
  • Gwinnett County: 10,993
  • Cobb County: 9,948
  • DeKalb County: 8,801
  • Chatham County: 4,452
  • Columbia County: 3,953
  • Henry County: 3,788
  • Cherokee County: 3,766
  • Bibb County: 2,872
  • Muscogee County: 2,869

Based on 2022 statistics, Atlanta ranks No. 9 of the top 10 metropolitan areas with the highest employment level of registered nurses, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In 2022, there were a total of 45,360 registered nurses employed in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The hourly average wage for registered nurses was $43.40 an hour and the average annual wage was $90,270.

Here are the top 10 metropolitan areas with the highest number of employed registered nurses:

  • New York (includes Newark and Jersey City)
  • Los Angeles (which includes Long Beach and Anaheim)
  • Chicago (which includes Naperville and Elgin)
  • Boston (which includes Cambridge and Nashua)
  • Philadelphia (which includes Camden and Wilmington)
  • Dallas (which includes Fort Worth and Arlington)
  • Houston (which includes the Woodlands and Sugar Land)
  • Miami (which includes Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach)
  • Atlanta (which includes Sandy Springs and Roswell)
  • Washington D.C. (which includes Arlington and Alexandria)

