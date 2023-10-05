Georgia employs just over 100K nurses. Here’s a full breakdown of the Peach State’s nursing field.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nurses are a vital part of the healthcare field.

Currently, there are a total of 141,117 nurses in Georgia, according to the Georgia Board of Healthcare Workforce. Of that number, 99,711 are registered nurses.

These are Georgia counties that have the most nurses:

Fulton County: 11,265

Gwinnett County: 10,993

Cobb County: 9,948

DeKalb County: 8,801

Chatham County: 4,452

Columbia County: 3,953

Henry County: 3,788

Cherokee County: 3,766

Bibb County: 2,872

Muscogee County: 2,869

Based on 2022 statistics, Atlanta ranks No. 9 of the top 10 metropolitan areas with the highest employment level of registered nurses, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In 2022, there were a total of 45,360 registered nurses employed in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The hourly average wage for registered nurses was $43.40 an hour and the average annual wage was $90,270.

Here are the top 10 metropolitan areas with the highest number of employed registered nurses:

New York (includes Newark and Jersey City)

Los Angeles (which includes Long Beach and Anaheim)

Chicago (which includes Naperville and Elgin)

Boston (which includes Cambridge and Nashua)

Philadelphia (which includes Camden and Wilmington)

Dallas (which includes Fort Worth and Arlington)

Houston (which includes the Woodlands and Sugar Land)

Miami (which includes Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach)

Atlanta (which includes Sandy Springs and Roswell)

Washington D.C. (which includes Arlington and Alexandria)

