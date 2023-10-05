3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia Senate to announce investigation of conditions at Fulton County Jail

Leaders of the Georgia Senate confirmed they’ll announce Thursday the creation of a Senate subcommittee to investigate conditions at the Fulton County Jail.
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Leaders of the Georgia Senate confirmed they’ll announce Thursday the creation of a Senate subcommittee to investigate conditions at the overcrowded Fulton County Jail.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has called the situation a “humanitarian crisis.” and has partially blamed the jail’s severe overcrowding on the district attorney’s office, saying prosecutors aren’t getting through a backlog of cases fast enough.

Fulton County commissioners are considering a $1.7 billion plan to build a replacement facility for the aging jail. In the meantime, the sheriff has requested the approval of an emergency plan to relocate as many as 1,000 inmates to facilities in South Georgia and Mississippi.

The jail is already under review by the U.S. Justice Department. Ten inmates have died in custody this year alone.

The probe by the Georgia Senate subcommittee is expected to showcase a political battle that has nationwide interest. Some state Republicans will eagerly put Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in the hot seat as she prosecutes former President Donald Trump and others in an election racketeering case. First-term Republican State Sen. Shawn Still is a Trump co-defendant, and Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones could end up being charged separately.

The announcement of the Senate subcommittee is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Liberty Plaza across from the State Capitol. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

