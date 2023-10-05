3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Giraffe poop seized at airport from traveler returning to US from Kenya

Agriculture specialists seized the box and destroyed the excrement with steam sterilization.
Agriculture specialists seized the box and destroyed the excrement with steam sterilization.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A woman returning from Kenya tried to bring giraffe poop into the United States, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Authorities said the passenger declared the box of feces and stated she had obtained the droppings in Kenya, planning to make a necklace with them.

The woman also said she had used moose feces in the past at her home in Iowa.

“There is a real danger with bringing fecal matter into the U.S.,” CBP director LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke said.

“If this person had entered the U.S. and had not declared these items, there is high possibility a person could have contracted a disease from this jewelry and developed serious health issues.”

Customs and Border Protection said African swine fever, classical swine fever, newcastle disease, foot and mouth disease and swine vesicular disease are all found in Kenya.

Agriculture specialists seized the box and destroyed the excrement with steam sterilization.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Dr. Chris McMichaels
Parents spar with school leaders over track team
Eric Taylor Butler
Cobb County teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, records say
The Braves’s path to the 2023 World Series begins with the National League Division Series...
Everything you need to know about the Atlanta Braves’ NLDS games
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Police searching for man after ambulance stolen in Atlanta
Police searching for man after ambulance stolen in Atlanta
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
Rep. George Santos’ former campaign treasurer will plead guilty to a federal felony, prosecutors say
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a break in his civil business fraud...
Trump lawyers seek dismissal of DC federal election subversion case, arguing presidential immunity
jail
4 inmates charged after fire in Troup County Jail, sheriff says
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million