Gov. Kemp to hold inaugural workforce summit to discuss ‘unprecedented’ job growth

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is holding the inaugural Governor’s Workforce Development Summit on Thursday.

He spoke only with Atlanta News First Wednesday to talk about the need for workers to meet, what he called, unprecedented job growth in the state.

“We have workforce needs in literally almost every sector of Georgia,” he said.

“We’ve had three years in a row of record economic development, investment, and job creation in our state because of our workforce,” Governor Kemp continued. “In order to sustain that and sustain the growth coming to our state, we’ve got to keep putting more people into that workforce.”

That is why he wants to bring various state leaders and agencies together at the summit, where the Governor is set to make an announcement regarding how the state will meet the growing need for workers.

“Really getting everyone in the room— private sector partners, our university system, technical college system, K-12 system, and a lot of other state agencies-- working all together on how we produce the workforce.”

When asked what kinds of workers were being sought after, the answer was a wide range.

“Our economy is so diverse,” said Governor Kemp. “Agriculture is our number one industry. We’ve got a huge healthcare industry, a huge financial services industry, traditional manufacturing, tourism and entertainment, and all kinds of other things going on.”

On Tuesday, Area Development magazine named Georgia the top state to do business for the tenth year in a row.

According to the Georgia Department of Labor, the unemployment rate for August was slightly higher than last year at 3.3% compared to 3.1%.

However, GDOL also showed Georgia added almost 96,000 jobs from last year to now, bringing the total to 4.93 million.

“Last year, in a record year, 82% of the jobs in innovation are going to rural parts of our state. We know the growth right here in our capital city. It’s our goal to make sure it’s happening everywhere, and the workforce summit was designed to make sure we are producing that workforce in all parts of the state,” Governor Kemp said.

Some of the sectors in Georgia with the most job gains, according to the most recent data, included food services, health care, entertainment, and finance.

The summit will start at 9:30 a.m. October 5 at the Georgia Freight Depot.

