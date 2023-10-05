Gun, drugs seized after car chase, Bibb County police say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police seized a gun and ecstasy after a car chase, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the chase began after a vehicle fled a traffic stop at the intersection of Antioch Road and Broadway. Police later PIT maneuvered the car, forcing the driver to run away.

After arresting the driver, police said they found an AR-9 rifle and a “bookbag containing ecstasy” in the front seat of the car.

