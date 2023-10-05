Gwinnett County DA accused of misconduct, could be recused from murder case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A judge could soon decide whether to remove the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s office from a case involving a man serving life in prison trying to get a new trial.

Danyel Smith is serving a life sentence for the murder of his infant son, Chandler, who died in 2002. He is currently seeking a new trial after his attorneys believe they uncovered new evidence that will prove his innocence.

Last month, Smith’s attorneys asked a judge to recuse the district attorney’s office from the case. During the hearing, they claim Gwinnett County Assistant District Attorney Christopher DeNeve tried to negotiate a plea deal without Smith’s lawyers present.

The plea offer included a rare opportunity for Smith’s immediate release if he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and agreed to write an apology letter to the child’s mother admitting guilt.

Smith declined the offer, saying he would not admit to something he did not do.

But Smith’s attorneys said DeNeve wouldn’t take no for answer.

In March, DeNeve called Smith’s fiancé, LaTasha Pyatt, and asked to meet as soon as possible. According to Pyatt, the prosecutor told her not to bring Smith’s attorneys because they were part of the problem.

Nervous about meeting, Pyatt secretly recorded the meeting with her phone.

“We’ve made a very fair offer. It’s a way for him to be out,” said DeNeve in the audio recording played during a hearing. “And I think he should consider it. And I strongly feel that Mr. Smith should take that into consideration because that’s a way to get out now … and I think it’s the best offer he’s going to get.”

Smith’s attorneys say the prosecutor violated rules of professional conduct by trying to negotiate a plea deal without his attorney’s present.

“They attempted to undermine me, my relationship with Mr. Smith,” said Mark Loudon-Brown, Smith’s attorney, who works at the Southern Center for Human Rights. “They attempted to undermine both of my co-counsels.”

In court fillings, DeNeve said he met with Pyatt because the state considers her a potential witness. Smith’s attorneys said that’s not what the audio recordings revealed. “Five time he talked about the plea offer,” said Christine Koehler, another attorney on Smith’s legal team. “Do you know how many times he mentioned her being a witness? Not once.”

Loudon-Brown and Koehler have asked Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Ronnie Batchelor to recuse not just DeNeve from the case, but District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson’s entire office.

DeNeve said the meeting was completely appropriate. “Having listened to the recordings, I stand by it,” he said. “I stand by our actions. Everything that happened in that meeting was completely proper.”

Over the past year, Atlanta News First Investigates has followed Smith’s fight for a new trial so his attorneys can introduce new medical evidence they claim will prove his son, Chandler, didn’t die from shaking, but from trauma during birth.

Prosecutors told the Gwinnett County jury in 2003 it was a “shaken baby case.” The Georgia medical examiner ruled the boy’s death a homicide, caused by blunt force trauma.

Smith was 28 and until then, had no prior criminal record. He’s maintained his innocence for more than 21 years.

“An innocent man is prison that needs to be home with his family,” said Pyatt, who met Smith eight years ago and who are engaged to be married. The two have never met outside prison walls.

Chandler Smith’s mother, Marsha Brandon, does not believe Danyel Smith deserves a second chance. For the first time since Smith’s trial, she’s speaking on the record about her former boyfriend’s attempts for a new trial.

“He didn’t give Chandler a chance at life,” Brandon said. “He doesn’t deserve a chance at a regular life.”

Brandon believes Smith killed their son in retaliation for asking him to move out of their shared apartment.

The new medical evidence Smith’s attorneys want to introduce is testimony from Dr. Saadi Ghatan, a pediatric neurosurgeon at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. He believes Chandler Smith didn’t die from shaking.

Born premature at 36 weeks, Gwinnett County dispatch records show two weeks before Chandler’s death, Brandon called 911 after she thought the child “was coming in and out of a seizure.” Paramedics dismissed her concerns, saying the “baby was just having hiccups.”

In an interview with investigators, Brandon praised Smith, calling him “Mr. Mom” who “takes good care of the baby.”

Brandon changed her opinion about Smith’s innocence at his trial when the medical examiner explained he believed Chandler Smith died from blunt force trauma. “Those things just didn’t happen and those weren’t natural causes,” Brandon said.

While Brandon hasn’t heard Dr. Ghatan’s testimony yet, she doesn’t think it will change her mind. “He has not examined Chandler,” she said. “He’s just saying whatever. I don’t know what his game plan is.”

Batchelor is expected to rule on the request to recuse district attorney’s office by the end of October. A hearing to determine if Smith will get a new trial isn’t expected to happen sometime next year.

