Gwinnett County police need your help finding missing elderly man

Missing: Moses Kitchen
Missing: Moses Kitchen(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are asking for help finding a missing man from Snellville.

Moses Kitchen was last seen in the area of Quinn Ridge Drive and Everson Road near Centerville Highway at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to investigators.

Kitchen is 5′9 and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing light-colored jean overalls. He requires around-the-clock care, Gwinnett County police said.

If you see him, you are urged to call 911 immediately.

