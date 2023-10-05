Gwinnett County police need your help finding missing elderly man
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are asking for help finding a missing man from Snellville.
Moses Kitchen was last seen in the area of Quinn Ridge Drive and Everson Road near Centerville Highway at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to investigators.
Kitchen is 5′9 and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing light-colored jean overalls. He requires around-the-clock care, Gwinnett County police said.
If you see him, you are urged to call 911 immediately.
