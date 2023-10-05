If you bank with these institutions, here’s how you can get into some Georgia museums for free
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Those who bank with Bank of America and Merrill will be able to get free admission into several museums across the Peach State this coming weekend.
The free admission is part of “Museums On Us.” Free admission will be on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8.
Here is where free admission is available:
Atlanta
- Atlanta History Center
- Center For Civil and Human Rights
- High Museum of Art
- Tellus Science Museum
Augusta
- Morris Museum of Art
Savannah
- Georgia State Railroad Museum
- Old Fort Jackson
- Pin Point Heritage Museum (Saturday only)
- Savannah Children’s Museum (Saturday only)
- Savannah History Museum
- SCAD Museum of Art
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.