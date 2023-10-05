If you bank with these institutions, here’s how you can get into some Georgia museums for free

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Those who bank with Bank of America and Merrill will be able to get free admission into several museums across the Peach State this coming weekend.

The free admission is part of “Museums On Us.” Free admission will be on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8.

Here is where free admission is available:

Atlanta

Atlanta History Center

Center For Civil and Human Rights

High Museum of Art

Tellus Science Museum

Augusta

Morris Museum of Art

Savannah

Georgia State Railroad Museum

Old Fort Jackson

Pin Point Heritage Museum (Saturday only)

Savannah Children’s Museum (Saturday only)

Savannah History Museum

SCAD Museum of Art

