Innovative, inclusive, urgent: A look at Atlanta’s approach to addressing rising homelessness

By Patrick Quinn
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With winter and cold temperatures approaching, those experiencing homelessness in Atlanta say they are struggling to find long-term, safe housing options.

“The shelters are not a good place anymore than the streets, really. And it’s dangerous out here. And it’s getting worse,” said Terrie Moore, who lives on the streets in downtown Atlanta.

Moore showed Atlanta News First her corner of concrete where she sleeps each night.

“I happen to have connections for cardboard because you put cardboard down and it helps a lot,” the 64-year-old said.

Moore said she’s tried to work with the Atlanta mayor’s office but has been unsuccessful in finding a suitable placement.

She said she doesn’t have a job and relies on roughly $1,000 in Social Security funds each month.

“There’s a lot of disabled people out here, and there is mental illness and there is drug abuse as we all know. But there’s a lot of good people on the streets that want to get off,” said Moore.

RELATED: Atlanta mayor is designating millions to tackle homelessness. Here’s what that will look like

Innovative, inclusive, and urgent is what the City of Atlanta says is its approach to addressing homelessness.

According to Atlanta’s 2023 point-in-time count, there are 2,679 people experiencing homelessness in the city, which is up from the 2,017 reported in 2022.

However, that is down from the 2017 point-in-time count, where there were 3,572 people counted experiencing homelessness.

According to Atlanta’s 2023 point-in-time count, there are 2,679 people experiencing homelessness in the city, which is up from the 2,017 reported in 2022. However, that is down from the 2017 point-in-time count, where there were 3,572 people counted experiencing homelessness.(City of Atlanta, Partners for HOME)

“When we house somebody with the right types of supportive services wrapped around them, we have in fact ended their homelessness,” said Cathryn Vassell, executive director of Partners for HOME. “And at the end of the day, we firmly believe homelessness is a housing problem. That is our focus.”

Mayor Andre Dickens is hoping to build or repurpose 20,000 units of affordable housing by 2030.

So far, the city has secured just over 7,000 units, according to Josh Humphries, the mayor’s policy advisor for housing.

Humphries said they are equally focused on improving the safety and security at existing housing complexes.

RELATED: $1M in funding approved for several Atlanta nonprofit youth homeless programs

On Monday, the Atlanta City Council introduced a resolution urging public agencies that provide subsidies to affordable housing development to ensure owners and managers disclose all fees associated with a lease prior to the application.

Oftentimes, Humphries said, managers will tack on additional fees for rentals after prospective residents submit their applications.

The resolution also calls for owners and managers to participate in an eviction diversion program.

In August, the mayor announced the city is acquiring 40 shipping containers to convert for rapid housing of those most vulnerable.

Vassell said 24 of the units were originally used as COVID ICU units during the height of the pandemic.

Vassell said she hopes the first wave of residents can move in by December.

