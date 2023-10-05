Looking to pick apples or see fall foliage? Here’s where you can go

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you are looking to pick apples or look at foliage this fall, there are several places you can go in the Peach State.

🍎 Here’s where you can go pick apples in north Georgia 🍎 :

Mercier Orchards in Blue Ridge

Folk Collaboration in McCaysville

R&A Orchards in Ellijay

Red Apple Barn in Ellijay

Jaemor Farms in Alto

B.J. Reece Orchards in Ellijay

Hillcrest Orchards and Farms in Ellijay

🍂 Here’s where you can go to look at fall foliage in north Georgia 🍂 :

Amicalola Falls State Park and Lodge in Dawsonville

Black Rock Moutain State Park in Clayton

Cloudland Canyon State Park near Chattanooga

F.D. Roosevelt State Park in Pine Mountain

Fort Mountain State Park in Chatsworth

Moccasin Creek State Park in Lake Burton

Smithgall Woods State Park in Helen

Tallulah Gorge State Park near Clayton

Unicoi State Park and Lodge in Helen

Vogel State Park in Blairsville

