Looking to pick apples or see fall foliage? Here’s where you can go
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you are looking to pick apples or look at foliage this fall, there are several places you can go in the Peach State.
🍎 Here’s where you can go pick apples in north Georgia 🍎 :
- Mercier Orchards in Blue Ridge
- Folk Collaboration in McCaysville
- R&A Orchards in Ellijay
- Red Apple Barn in Ellijay
- Jaemor Farms in Alto
- B.J. Reece Orchards in Ellijay
- Hillcrest Orchards and Farms in Ellijay
🍂 Here’s where you can go to look at fall foliage in north Georgia 🍂 :
- Amicalola Falls State Park and Lodge in Dawsonville
- Black Rock Moutain State Park in Clayton
- Cloudland Canyon State Park near Chattanooga
- F.D. Roosevelt State Park in Pine Mountain
- Fort Mountain State Park in Chatsworth
- Moccasin Creek State Park in Lake Burton
- Smithgall Woods State Park in Helen
- Tallulah Gorge State Park near Clayton
- Unicoi State Park and Lodge in Helen
- Vogel State Park in Blairsville
