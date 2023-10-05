Looking to pick apples or see fall foliage? Here’s where you can go

3-Degree Guarantee
If you are looking to pick apples or look at foliage this fall, there are several places you go.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you are looking to pick apples or look at foliage this fall, there are several places you can go in the Peach State.

🍎 Here’s where you can go pick apples in north Georgia 🍎 :

  • Mercier Orchards in Blue Ridge
  • Folk Collaboration in McCaysville
  • R&A Orchards in Ellijay
  • Red Apple Barn in Ellijay
  • Jaemor Farms in Alto
  • B.J. Reece Orchards in Ellijay
  • Hillcrest Orchards and Farms in Ellijay

For more information, click here.

🍂 Here’s where you can go to look at fall foliage in north Georgia 🍂 :

  • Amicalola Falls State Park and Lodge in Dawsonville
  • Black Rock Moutain State Park in Clayton
  • Cloudland Canyon State Park near Chattanooga
  • F.D. Roosevelt State Park in Pine Mountain
  • Fort Mountain State Park in Chatsworth
  • Moccasin Creek State Park in Lake Burton
  • Smithgall Woods State Park in Helen
  • Tallulah Gorge State Park near Clayton
  • Unicoi State Park and Lodge in Helen
  • Vogel State Park in Blairsville

For more information, click here.

