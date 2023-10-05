3-Degree Guarantee
Man arrested after allegedly punching driver, slitting tire in road rage incident, sheriff says

By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CUMMING, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested after the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said he allegedly attacked another driver in a fit of road rage.

Tyler Leikam, 34, faces charges of aggravated assault, simple battery and criminal damage to property. He was arrested on Wednesday and booked into Forsyth County Jail.

On Tuesday, the victim told deputies he was driving behind Leikam’s black SUV when he suddenly slammed his brakes. Then Leikam reportedly rolled his window down and yelled obscenities at the victim when they stopped beside each other at a traffic light on Post Road in Cumming.

The victim told the sheriff’s office that Leikam allegedly got out of his car and started punching the victim through the car door window, the law enforcement agency said. He also allegedly stabbed the victim’s back tire, turning toward the victim with the knife, the sheriff’s office said. The victim shot Leikam in the hand in fear, according to the sheriff’s office.

Leikam was arrested a day later and booked in Forsyth County Jail.

