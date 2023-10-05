3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man killed in early morning shooting at a home in Cobb County

A man is dead after an early morning shooting inside a home on Valley Wood Drive in Marietta.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after an early morning shooting at a home in Cobb County.

Cobb police were called to a home on Valley Wood Drive Thursday around 2:30 a.m. and found a man dead inside the home with a gunshot wound.

Police say at this point, they are trying to figure out if this was a home invasion or not. Detectives are currently gathering more information and evidence at the scene to determine the events that led up to the shooting.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Dr. Chris McMichaels
Parents spar with school leaders over track team
The Braves’s path to the 2023 World Series begins with the National League Division Series...
Everything you need to know about the Atlanta Braves’ upcoming NLDS games
Washoe County School District Bus
Elementary school student hit by car getting off bus, police say
Eric Taylor Butler
Cobb County teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, records say

Latest News

Hundreds of movies have been filmed both entirely or partially in Georgia.
Did you know these movies were filmed in Georgia?
The scene of an overnight shooting in southwest Atlanta.
Innocent bystanders injured in shootout near Atlanta Greyhound station
Lottery sign on Thursday morning after no players matched all six numbers and hit it big...
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.4 billion; 4 in Georgia win $50K each
16-year-old killed in DeKalb County shooting; 14-year-old charged with murder