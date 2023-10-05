Man killed in early morning shooting at a home in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after an early morning shooting at a home in Cobb County.

Cobb police were called to a home on Valley Wood Drive Thursday around 2:30 a.m. and found a man dead inside the home with a gunshot wound.

Police say at this point, they are trying to figure out if this was a home invasion or not. Detectives are currently gathering more information and evidence at the scene to determine the events that led up to the shooting.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.