Man suspected of breaking into car chased down, stabbed to death by owner, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a deadly stabbing incident Wednesday night in southeast Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The agency said at 10:48 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Flat Shoals Avenue in reference to a person down. When they arrived, the officers found a man with multiple lacerations. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he later died.

Atlanta police say it appears the incident was a result of a car break-in. They believe the owner of the car chased down the suspect and ended up stabbing him multiple times.

Homicide detectives are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.