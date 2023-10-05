Marietta historic home transforms into spooky Victorian funeral

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All October, a Marietta historic home looks like something right out of Disney’s Haunted Mansion.

“A lot of people come in and are startled when they see the casket, even though nobody’s there, it’s a little startling,” said Trevor Beemon, executive director of Cobb Landmarks and Historical Society.

Normally, Beemon says all the curtains would close shut and the rooms pitch black.

He says everything that’s reflective is covered with black drapery for a spooky reason.

“They were afraid they would see the deceased in the mirror with them and they would be the next person beckoned into death,” he said.

Back in the mid-19th century, Beemon says the home was occupied by the Root family, one of the first pioneer families in Marietta.

Two of the family members died in the house; it’s where they also had their funerals.

“You would have arrived in your regular clothes. Only the family was allowed to wear black because they were in full mourning,” said Beemon.

Beemon says the hair of the deceased was put in jewelry to keep the memory of a loved one close and a body in a casket was always carried out with their feet facing away from the house.

“If the body was turned back towards the house it would beckon other people in the house to death with them,” he said.

Of course, a historic home has occasional hauntings. And if you’re brave enough, there are flashlight tours offered right before Halloween.

“We feel like they might still be here and hopefully they feel like we’re being good caretakers of the house,” Beemon said.

Whether you’re at home for a good scare or are fascinated by all things macabre, there’s something we can all learn from the Victorians.

“People were taught to be afraid of death and the afterlife and the Victorians took a different approach,” he said.

