New Georgia direct admissions program will guarantee admission to some state schools

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp rolled out a new program Thursday aimed at making post-secondary education more accessible to students across the state while growing Georgia’s desperately needed vocational workforce.

The Georgia Match program will use senior’s 11th grade Hope GPA to place them in one of the state’s technical institutions, colleges, or universities. All they have to do is apply, and they’ll get into at least one.

“It’s all about giving opportunity, especially to the people, the students and the households, that are out there now that do not have higher education on their mind. They’re probably thinking, I don’t even have this opportunity,” said Kemp at his inaugural workforce summit in Atlanta on Thursday. “The goal is to reach those students, to reach those households, and make sure that they know that we have a spot for them, they can do this.”

Letters from the governor’s office will be sent out this week to the state’s 120,000 high school seniors with detailed instructions on how to apply for guaranteed admission. The state is also waiving application fees.

“This is not junk mail,” said Kemp, “This is your ticket to economic prosperity in the state of Georgia and we’re just extremely excited about it.”

Vocational jobs are in especially high demand in the growing metro Atlanta area. With a heavy need for automotive, electric, and HVAC workers, the goal of the new program is to allow easier access to Georgia’s multitude of technical institutions.

“We’re talking about careers right here in the metro Atlanta area; you can make a great livable wage with no student loan debt,” said Dr. Tashara Wilson, principal at Atlanta College and Career Academy.

Every day, her students are training for the same kind of in-demand jobs that require less time in the classroom and a faster path to the workforce in careers like dentistry, culinary arts, automotive, aviation, electric, HVAC, and more.

“For every one that goes to school and earns a doctoral degree, employers actually need two individuals with bachelor’s degrees, but they actually need seven individuals with technical certificates,” she said.

“A lot of these kids and these families just do not understand the opportunities that they have,” said Kemp. “And this whole program is designed to make sure they know about those opportunities.”

