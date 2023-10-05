Person arrested after shooting at Food Mart on Flat Shoals, police say
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a shooting at a Food Mart in DeKalb County on Feb. 7.
According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to 3806 Flat Shoals Pkwy in reference to a person shot. The suspect ran from the scene after allegedly going in and shooting the victim as he sat at a gaming machine.
Police said the suspect was taken into custody and booked in the DeKalb County Jail.
