3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Person arrested after shooting at Food Mart on Flat Shoals, police say

Stock image of handcuffs.
Stock image of handcuffs.(MGN)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a shooting at a Food Mart in DeKalb County on Feb. 7.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to 3806 Flat Shoals Pkwy in reference to a person shot. The suspect ran from the scene after allegedly going in and shooting the victim as he sat at a gaming machine.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody and booked in the DeKalb County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Dr. Chris McMichaels
Parents spar with school leaders over track team
Eric Taylor Butler
Cobb County teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, records say
The Braves’s path to the 2023 World Series begins with the National League Division Series...
Everything you need to know about the Atlanta Braves’ NLDS games
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Police searching for man after ambulance stolen in Atlanta
Police searching for man after ambulance stolen in Atlanta
Marietta historic home transforms into spooky Victorian funeral
Marietta historic home transforms into spooky Victorian funeral
Atlanta school evacuated for bomb threat
Atlanta school evacuated for bomb threat
School campus cleared after bomb threat
School campus cleared after bomb threat
Ricky Raschke
Marietta artist with special needs creates pieces inspired by Atlanta Braves