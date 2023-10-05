Police searching for man after ambulance stolen in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are canvassing downtown for a suspect after an ambulance was stolen, they said in a statement.

Police were called to 14th Street NW and Barnes Street NW after an ambulance from a private medical transport company was snatched. The ambulance was found, but the man is still on the run, police said.

The suspect is a white man in his 40s or 50s, police said. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, glasses and a grey button-down shirt over a red shirt. His last known location was by the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel, according to police.

