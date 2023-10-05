3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Restaurant Report Card: Krystal fails with 56, Mezza Luna earns 100

At Mezza Luna on Spring Road in Smyrna, they earned a 100 on their last health inspection.
At Mezza Luna on Spring Road in Smyrna, they earned a 100 on their last health inspection.(Atlanta News First)
By Adam Murphy
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First had tough questions for a fast-food restaurant on Highway 92 in Acworth after it failed a routine health inspection with a score in the 50s.

Krystal scored only 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was substantial pink and black mold in the ice machine. Plus, there were employees preparing food without hair restraints and hot dogs, corn dogs and cheese at unsafe temperatures.

The manager looked stunned when Atlanta News First questioned her about the health violations and before she could answer another employee had this to say.

“Go away.” An employee said. “I’m not talking to you about it.”

Soon after leaving the restaurant, Krystal corrected most of the violations and earned 96 points in a reinspection.

In Cobb County, Hamp & Harry’s on Roswell Street on the Marietta Square improved on a reinspection scoring 91 points and an “A.”

At Mezza Luna on Spring Road in Smyrna, they earned a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. The owners are from Italy, so you know you’re getting the freshest ingredients. Plus, they import their wines, and everything on the menu is authentic and amazing. In addition, they make the most amazing homemade focaccia bread that will melt in your mouth.

Also on the menu, you may want to start out with the burrata and prosciutto, cacio e pepe, homemade lasagna and a daily pasta special, which has a homemade lobster cream, shrimp, and zucchini and for dessert the tiramisu.

“Boy, that’s good,” said Atlanta News First Reporter Adam Murphy.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Dr. Chris McMichaels
Parents spar with school leaders over track team
Eric Taylor Butler
Cobb County teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, records say
The Braves’s path to the 2023 World Series begins with the National League Division Series...
Everything you need to know about the Atlanta Braves’ NLDS games
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Georgia DOT said electrical panels in the tunnel keep keep flooding and need to be relocated.
Buckhead’s tunnel of darkness will stay that way for a while longer
BBB gives local property management company an F
UPDATE: Local property management company blasts BBB’s ‘F’ rating
The inspector snapped photographs of the violations which showed a mold-like substance in the...
Duluth senior living community fails health inspection with just 25 points
At Alessio’s on McGinnis Ferry Road in Johns Creek, they scored a 100 on their last health...
Restaurant Report Card: Burger King fails with 47, Alessio’s earns 100