Restaurant Report Card: Krystal fails with 56, Mezza Luna earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First had tough questions for a fast-food restaurant on Highway 92 in Acworth after it failed a routine health inspection with a score in the 50s.

Krystal scored only 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was substantial pink and black mold in the ice machine. Plus, there were employees preparing food without hair restraints and hot dogs, corn dogs and cheese at unsafe temperatures.

The manager looked stunned when Atlanta News First questioned her about the health violations and before she could answer another employee had this to say.

“Go away.” An employee said. “I’m not talking to you about it.”

Soon after leaving the restaurant, Krystal corrected most of the violations and earned 96 points in a reinspection.

In Cobb County, Hamp & Harry’s on Roswell Street on the Marietta Square improved on a reinspection scoring 91 points and an “A.”

At Mezza Luna on Spring Road in Smyrna, they earned a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. The owners are from Italy, so you know you’re getting the freshest ingredients. Plus, they import their wines, and everything on the menu is authentic and amazing. In addition, they make the most amazing homemade focaccia bread that will melt in your mouth.

Also on the menu, you may want to start out with the burrata and prosciutto, cacio e pepe, homemade lasagna and a daily pasta special, which has a homemade lobster cream, shrimp, and zucchini and for dessert the tiramisu.

“Boy, that’s good,” said Atlanta News First Reporter Adam Murphy.

