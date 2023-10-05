Teen shot, killed following verbal dispute in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 14-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in DeKalb County Wednesday night.

According to DeKalb police, officers responded to the 400 block of Meadowood Drive in reference to a person shot. Police said it appeared that several juveniles were involved in a verbal dispute that led up to the shooting.

When officers got there, they found the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said the victim was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

