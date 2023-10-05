3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Thousands of school applications turned away due to nursing shortage, data shows

A nationwide nursing shortage is mainly the problem.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of nursing school applications were turned away last year nationwide.

According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, in 2022, roughly 78,191 qualified applications were not accepted at nursing schools across the nation.

A nationwide nursing shortage is mainly the problem, the organization said.

“Universities and colleges usually require advanced degrees in nursing in order to be faculty, so that also slowly adds to the shortage of nurses we have to teach students,” Jazmane Jenkins, a nursing student, said.

Jenkins is currently in nursing school in metro Atlanta.

RELATED: Georgia employs just over 100K nurses. Here’s a full breakdown of the Peach State’s nursing field.

According to the data, due to the ongoing nursing shortage, there aren’t enough faculty and preceptors who can supervise students when they do rotations.

Jenkins told Atlanta News First it’s shocking — especially when there’s such a demand.

“It’s hard to believe. A lot of universities and colleges don’t want to turn down any applicant. But at the same time, if you don’t have the faculty to teach these students, you’re going to have to turn down applicants so it does make sense,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Dr. Chris McMichaels
Parents spar with school leaders over track team
Eric Taylor Butler
Cobb County teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, records say
The Braves’s path to the 2023 World Series begins with the National League Division Series...
Everything you need to know about the Atlanta Braves’ NLDS games
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Police searching for man after ambulance stolen in Atlanta
Police searching for man after ambulance stolen in Atlanta
Atlanta school evacuated for bomb threat
Atlanta school evacuated for bomb threat
Marietta historic home transforms into spooky Victorian funeral
Marietta historic home transforms into spooky Victorian funeral
School campus cleared after bomb threat
School campus cleared after bomb threat
B.E.S.T Academy/Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy
Bomb threat cleared after Atlanta school evacuated