3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Threads of Justice asks Atlanta’s Asian American artists to envision an equitable future

Twelve local artists used denim jackets as their canvas to tell personal stories.
Our clothing is often an expression of who we are. Our fashion can tell a story. A new exhibit in the metro called Threads of Justice is doing just that.
By Don Shipman
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Our clothing is often an expression of who we are. Our fashion can tell a story. A new exhibit in the metro called Threads of Justice is doing just that.

The twelve artists involved in Threads of Justice hope their works of art break down stereotypes about the Asian American community in Georgia, as well as preconceived notions within their community.

“Shows that there are varying, diverse cultures within the Asian American community. For example, I’m half Filipino, half black. So, a lot of times my story isn’t really represented,” said artist Jonny Warren.

The Threads of Justice exhibit at the Distillery of Modern Art in Chamblee is open now through October 23. The artists were asked to imagine what Georgia would be like if it were equitable for everyone.

The artists used denim jackets as their canvas for this project. Each jacket highlights their identities and their experience as an Asian American in Georgia.

“I wanted to complement our various diaspora by including traditional ware,” said artist Sayma Hossain. “Things that we all have in the back of the closet and bring it out in times of celebration.”

The Asian American Advocacy Fund also filmed a documentary about the exhibit.

A Threads of Justice reception is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7. You can find event information here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Dr. Chris McMichaels
Parents spar with school leaders over track team
The Braves’s path to the 2023 World Series begins with the National League Division Series...
Everything you need to know about the Atlanta Braves’ NLDS games
Eric Taylor Butler
Cobb County teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, records say
Georgia DOT said electrical panels in the tunnel keep keep flooding and need to be relocated.
Buckhead’s tunnel of darkness will stay that way for a while longer

Latest News

A man is dead after an early morning shooting inside a home in Marietta.
Man killed in early morning shooting inside a home in Cobb County
Georgia Senate leaders announcing the creation of a subcommittee to probe conditions at the...
Georgia Senate to announce investigation of conditions at Fulton County Jail
Our clothing is often an expression of who we are. Our fashion can tell a story. A new exhibit...
Threads of Justice asks Atlanta’s Asian American artists to envision an equitable future
The threat was made against B.E.S.T Academy/Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership...
Atlanta school evacuated for bomb threat