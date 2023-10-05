Threads of Justice asks Atlanta’s Asian American artists to envision an equitable future

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Our clothing is often an expression of who we are. Our fashion can tell a story. A new exhibit in the metro called Threads of Justice is doing just that.

The twelve artists involved in Threads of Justice hope their works of art break down stereotypes about the Asian American community in Georgia, as well as preconceived notions within their community.

“Shows that there are varying, diverse cultures within the Asian American community. For example, I’m half Filipino, half black. So, a lot of times my story isn’t really represented,” said artist Jonny Warren.

The Threads of Justice exhibit at the Distillery of Modern Art in Chamblee is open now through October 23. The artists were asked to imagine what Georgia would be like if it were equitable for everyone.

The artists used denim jackets as their canvas for this project. Each jacket highlights their identities and their experience as an Asian American in Georgia.

“I wanted to complement our various diaspora by including traditional ware,” said artist Sayma Hossain. “Things that we all have in the back of the closet and bring it out in times of celebration.”

The Asian American Advocacy Fund also filmed a documentary about the exhibit.

A Threads of Justice reception is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7. You can find event information here.

