Too much Taylor? Travis Kelce says NFL TV coverage is ‘overdoing it’ with Swift during games

Taylor Swift, left, stands for the national anthem before the first quarter of and NFL football...
Taylor Swift, left, stands for the national anthem before the first quarter of and NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Maybe there’s too much Taylor, not enough Travis.

Travis Kelce agreed Wednesday with the idea that NFL TV coverage has been “overdoing it” with the amount of times Taylor Swift has been on screen while attending his Kansas City Chiefs’ games the last two weeks.

Swift was in a suite Sunday night at MetLife Stadium for the Chiefs’ victory over the New York Jets in prime time. Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, told his brother during their “New Heights” podcast that cameras showed live shots of the suite no fewer than 17 times during the game.

“Damn, that’s crazy,” Travis Kelce said. “That’s like once a drive.”

Travis did say that it’s fun when the cameras show which famous people are at a game. Swift was in the suite with actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman.

“But at the same time, I think they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation,” Travis added.

Ian Trombetta, the NFL’s senior vice president of social, influencer and content marketing, said in an interview with The Associated Press that the league wants to “make sure we remain in a celebratory sort of posture and position, and one that we don’t want to over-commercialize, in a way.”

Trombetta noted that “there’s always chatter around different celebrities and so on that are attending different games, but this took a life of its own, and I think a big part of it has to do with just the high level of interest in Taylor and what’s going on with her personal life, as well as Travis.”

Jason Kelce said he believes the NFL just isn’t used to having as many celebrities at games. He said it’s more common at NBA games, where they show the A-listers a couple of times but then stick to the game.

That hasn’t been the case the last two Sundays when the Chiefs were playing with their Grammy-winning fan in attendance.

“I’ll tell you what though, you never know, you could get caught throwing a big ol’ cheeseburger in and you look like an idiot, you know what I mean?” Travis Kelce said on the podcast. “There’s certain things, you don’t want to be on TV at all times.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

