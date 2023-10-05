3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Voluntary recall issued for protein powder sold at Costco

The impacted product was distributed to Costco warehouse locations between Sept. 8-28 across...
The impacted product was distributed to Costco warehouse locations between Sept. 8-28 across the country.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for one variety of Orgain Organic Protein Powder exclusively sold at Costco.

According to a press release from the FDA, some of the Protein Powder + Superfoods, Creamy Chocolate Fudge could contain an undeclared sesame allergen, posing the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction to those with a sesame allergy.

The impacted product was distributed to Costco warehouse locations between Sept. 8-28 across the country.

The protein powder comes in a 43.8 ounce/2.64 lb., white plastic package marked with the following lot number and expiration dates printed on the bottom:

Lot No.Exp. Date
3212 EL 147/31/2025
3213 EL 148/1/2025
3214 EL 148/2/2025
3228 EL 148/16/2025

So far, no illnesses have been reported, according to the FDA.

It’s recommended to return any unused protein powder included in the recall to a local Costco for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Dr. Chris McMichaels
Parents spar with school leaders over track team
The Braves’s path to the 2023 World Series begins with the National League Division Series...
Everything you need to know about the Atlanta Braves’ NLDS games
Eric Taylor Butler
Cobb County teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, records say
Georgia DOT said electrical panels in the tunnel keep keep flooding and need to be relocated.
Buckhead’s tunnel of darkness will stay that way for a while longer

Latest News

Some of the nation’s largest cancer centers continue to deal with widespread shortages of...
Cancer centers report ‘widespread’ shortage of chemo drugs, survey says
A man has been arrested after the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said he allegedly attacked...
Man arrested after allegedly punching driver, slitting tire in road rage incident, sheriff says
Donald Bender leaves the courtroom during a lunch break in a civil business fraud trial against...
Accountant’s testimony sprawls into a 4th day at Trump business fraud trial in New York
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as...
X removes article headlines in latest platform update, widening a rift with news media
Atlanta police say it appears the incident was a result of a car break-in. They believe the...
Man suspected of breaking into car chased down, stabbed to death by owner, Atlanta police say