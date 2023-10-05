3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

WATCH: 2 men narrowly escape fireball from e-bike battery explosion

The ensuing fire forced the evacuation of about 70 people from a Sydney hostel. (CNN, WGBA, KATMAI NATL PARK, EXPLORE.ORG, FIRE.NSW.GOV.AU)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:09 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYDNEY (CNN) - Officials are highlighting battery charging safety after a charging e-bike battery exploded, turning a hallway into a fireball.

Video captured inside a hostel in Sydney, Australia, shows a pair of men barely escape a sudden, eruptive fireball. Officials believe the blast was caused by a faulty e-bike battery that exploded while charging.

While the two men escaped with only minor injuries, the ensuing fire forced the evacuation of about 70 people.

This isn’t the first time a battery fire has made headlines: back in May, a London, England, home nearly went up when a charging e-scooter burst into flames.

Officials recommend never leaving lithium-ion batteries charging while you’re away or asleep.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Dr. Chris McMichaels
Parents spar with school leaders over track team
The Braves’s path to the 2023 World Series begins with the National League Division Series...
Everything you need to know about the Atlanta Braves’ upcoming NLDS games
Washoe County School District Bus
Elementary school student hit by car getting off bus, police say
Hospital officials need help identifying a man hit by a vehicle last month on I-20.
Grady needs help identifying man hit on I-20

Latest News

After a record-smashing hot summer, Earth's warming somehow got even worse in September. (CNN)
2023 on track to be hottest year in history
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 6,...
US officials to meet with counterparts in Mexico on drugs, arms trafficking and migration
The ensuing fire forced the evacuation of about 70 people from a Sydney hostel. (CNN, WGBA,...
Take a look: E-bike battery explosion sends fireball into hostel hallway
The former president is accused of habitually lying about his wealth. (CNN, POOL, WABC, WPTV,...
'He's a disgrace': Trump criticizes judge in fraud trial