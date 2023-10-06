1 dead after traffic accident in South Fulton, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a traffic accident in South Fulton, according to the South Fulton Traffic Unit.

According to a press release, an SUV crashed into an 18-wheeler near Fulton Industrial Boulevard and Eagle Vista Parkway. The South Fulton Traffic Unit said both vehicles were driving north on Fulton Industrial Boulevard when the SUV tried to make a lane change and hit the trailer of the 18-wheeler.

The SUV’s driver was reportedly declared dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.