3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

1 dead after traffic accident in South Fulton, police say

According to a press release, an SUV crashed into an 18-wheeler near Fulton Industrial...
According to a press release, an SUV crashed into an 18-wheeler near Fulton Industrial Boulevard and Eagle Vista Parkway.(HNN)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a traffic accident in South Fulton, according to the South Fulton Traffic Unit.

According to a press release, an SUV crashed into an 18-wheeler near Fulton Industrial Boulevard and Eagle Vista Parkway. The South Fulton Traffic Unit said both vehicles were driving north on Fulton Industrial Boulevard when the SUV tried to make a lane change and hit the trailer of the 18-wheeler.

The SUV’s driver was reportedly declared dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Fani Willis says she’s received 150 personal threats in the last 2 months
Fani Willis says she’s received 150 personal threats in last 2 months following Trump indictment
Eric Taylor Butler faces charges of sexual assault by a teacher and solicitation of sodomy...
Cobb County teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, records say
The free admission is part of “Museums On Us.” Free admission will be on Saturday, Oct. 7 and...
If you bank with these institutions, here’s how you can get into some Georgia museums for free

Latest News

Fatal shooting of protester at site of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center justified, DA says
Fatal shooting of protester at site of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center justified, DA says
Moderna late stage trial on dual COVID-flue vaccine
Moderna late stage trial on dual COVID-flue vaccine
No charges for troopers who killed protester
No charges for troopers who killed protester
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
Fatal shooting of protester at site of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center justified, DA says
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk coming to Atlanta.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk set for Oct. 14 in downtown Atlanta