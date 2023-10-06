3-Degree Guarantee
5-year-old boy dies after hit by van while being dropped off at school, police say

Authorities say a young boy died after he was struck by a van while he was being dropped off at...
Authorities say a young boy died after he was struck by a van while he was being dropped off at school.(Prathaan via Canva | File image)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in the Las Vegas area say a young boy died after he was struck by a van Friday morning while he was being dropped off at school.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, officers responded at about 8 a.m. for reports of a boy being struck by a vehicle.

Police said while waiting on private property in a line of stopped vehicles to be dropped off at school, the 5-year-old boy exited the rear driver’s side door of a vehicle and ran across the driveway.

The driver of a work van pulled out from behind the stopped vehicles to go around them and struck the boy.

The unidentified driver of the van remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police. No impairment is suspected of the driver.

The child was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Authorities have not yet released the boy’s name.

The child’s school, Somerset Academy of Las Vegas - Losee Campus, shared a letter that was sent to parents:

We regret to inform you, that today before the start of school, a student was hit by a car on their way to school. We understand and urge everyone to be mindful that this will be a difficult time for friends, family, and many members of our community. In order to provide comfort and support, counselors, safe school professionals and other student support advocates will be available.

Please keep the family and those directly involved in your thoughts and prayers. At Somerset Academy the safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority. We would like to remind everyone of the importance of being safe when on or near the campus. Please follow all car loop procedures and traffic laws while participating in drop off and pick up, as these are in place to protect all members of the Somerset Losee community.

