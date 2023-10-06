3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

77-year-old kills manager at senior apartment complex and self over rent dispute, police say

Police said a man and a woman died Thursday at an apartment complex for seniors.
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - Police identified the victim and a shooter in a murder-suicide investigation at a Branson, Missouri, apartment complex for seniors.

The incident happened on Thursday at the complex on Old Country Road.

Whitney Davis, 47, of Branson, worked as the manager of the Branson Manor. Police said Stephen Walsh, 77, of Branson, shot and killed her.

Officers said they found Davis dead from a gunshot wound in a management office, and they found Walsh dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said they believe the incident happened because of a dispute over the rent.

The clergy and the police liaison from Burrell Behavioral Health assisted the residents, and the complex is working on getting counselors to assist in the coming days.

Because of the initial reports of an active shooter, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Taney County Sheriff’s Office were requested to assist. The Branson Fire Department and the Taney County Ambulance District also responded.

The Branson Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Fani Willis says she’s received 150 personal threats in the last 2 months
Fani Willis says she’s received 150 personal threats in last 2 months following Trump indictment
Eric Taylor Butler faces charges of sexual assault by a teacher and solicitation of sodomy...
Cobb County teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, records say
Georgia DOT said electrical panels in the tunnel keep keep flooding and need to be relocated.
Buckhead’s tunnel of darkness will stay that way for a while longer

Latest News

Scene video shows damage after a car went airborne and hit a school gym. (WPVI via CNN Newsource)
Car goes airborne, hits school gym
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers added a surprisingly strong 336,000 jobs in September in a sign of economic resilience
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
Fatal shooting of protester at site of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center justified, DA says
Truist Park during a 2023 Braves game.
Fans encouraged to wear Braves gear for ‘Rep the A’ day ahead of NLDS games