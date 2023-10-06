An explosion of fall colors expected across north Georgia in the coming weeks

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Heading deeper into fall, vibrant oranges, reds, yellows and purples will explode across north Georgia. The seasonal process of deciduous trees’ leaves changing color and then falling is already underway. All of north Georgia will have already reached peak fall color by the middle of the month.

Leaves change color to diminishing sunlight. As many trees prepare for winter dormancy, chemical changes within the leaves make for changing colors. Eventually, colorful foliage falls off the trees and onto our roads, yards and sidewalks.

A period of seasonably warm afternoons, cool mornings and dry weather are ideal for extra vibrant color during October and November across north Georgia. No two fall seasons are the exact same, fall foliage-wise. Each year’s weather greatly impacts when leaf color peaks in any given area. Below, is an average timeline based on average weather conditions.

Click through the slideshow below to see when fall color is most likely to peak in your community.

