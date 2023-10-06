3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta airport travelers experience unusually long wait times for TSA check

Travelers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing unusually...
Travelers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing unusually long wait times.(WANF)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, travelers are experiencing uncommonly long wait times on Friday.

The flyers are filed in TSA check lines stretching to the baggage claim area, a source on the ground tells Atlanta News First. Many on social media exclaim that they’ve never seen the airport this busy and are worried they will miss their flights.

Airport officials said the backup is due to the busy holiday weekend. Next Monday is Columbus Day, and many schools are on or approaching fall break.

The airport is recommending travelers arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights. You can check wait times here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Fani Willis says she’s received 150 personal threats in the last 2 months
Fani Willis says she’s received 150 personal threats in last 2 months following Trump indictment
Eric Taylor Butler faces charges of sexual assault by a teacher and solicitation of sodomy...
Cobb County teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, records say
Georgia DOT said electrical panels in the tunnel keep keep flooding and need to be relocated.
Buckhead’s tunnel of darkness will stay that way for a while longer

Latest News

Judge rules residents of Forest Cove Apartments must relocate and complex must be demolished.
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Dickens discuss ongoing issues at Forest Cove Apartments
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
GBI: Fatal shooting of protester at site of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center justified
Most abuse allegations of kids in state care ‘unsubstantiated,’ data shows
Most abuse allegations of kids in state care ‘unsubstantiated,’ data shows
Howell Mill Road NW
Arrest made after SWAT standoff with barricaded person in Midtown