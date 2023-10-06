3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Boyfriend charged with murder in connection to Brookhaven woman’s death, police say

Police said they arrested Brandon Wineinger, a man Lafakis’ family said she briefly dated, after interviewing multiple family members and other people close to
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DACULA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Brookhaven woman earlier this month, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Brandon Wineinger is accused of murdering Aimee Lafakis, 48, earlier this month. Lafakis was reported missing last Sunday morning before her body was found near Turkey Crossing and Harbins Circle in Dacula, police said.

RELATED: Body of missing Brookhaven mother found, police say

Wineinger, Lafakis’ boyfriend, was arrested and charged in connection with the death.

Aimee Lafakis was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to the Brookhaven police...
Aimee Lafakis was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to the Brookhaven police department.(Brookhaven Police Department)

On Friday, the Gwinnett County Police Department announced Wineinger had been charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault. He had previously been charged with false statements, tampering with evidence, kidnapping, burglary and concealing the death of another in connection with Lafakis’ death.

Anyone with information should call Brookhaven police at 404-637-0636 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Fani Willis says she’s received 150 personal threats in the last 2 months
Fani Willis says she’s received 150 personal threats in last 2 months following Trump indictment
Eric Taylor Butler faces charges of sexual assault by a teacher and solicitation of sodomy...
Cobb County teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, records say
The free admission is part of “Museums On Us.” Free admission will be on Saturday, Oct. 7 and...
If you bank with these institutions, here’s how you can get into some Georgia museums for free

Latest News

Gov. Kemp extends gas tax suspension
Gov. Kemp extends gas tax suspension
Fatal shooting of protester at site of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center justified, DA says
Fatal shooting of protester at site of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center justified, DA says
Moderna late stage trial on dual COVID-flue vaccine
Moderna late stage trial on dual COVID-flue vaccine
No charges for troopers who killed protester
No charges for troopers who killed protester
The baseball team will be coming to Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, home to the Gwinnett...
Savannah Bananas coming to metro Atlanta as part of 2024 season