Boyfriend charged with murder in connection to Brookhaven woman’s death, police say

DACULA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Brookhaven woman earlier this month, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Brandon Wineinger is accused of murdering Aimee Lafakis, 48, earlier this month. Lafakis was reported missing last Sunday morning before her body was found near Turkey Crossing and Harbins Circle in Dacula, police said.

RELATED: Body of missing Brookhaven mother found, police say

Wineinger, Lafakis’ boyfriend, was arrested and charged in connection with the death.

Aimee Lafakis was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to the Brookhaven police department. (Brookhaven Police Department)

On Friday, the Gwinnett County Police Department announced Wineinger had been charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault. He had previously been charged with false statements, tampering with evidence, kidnapping, burglary and concealing the death of another in connection with Lafakis’ death.

Anyone with information should call Brookhaven police at 404-637-0636 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.