Crews prep The Battery for Braves playoff series

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s time for playoff baseball in Atlanta. On the eve of game one, maintenance crews pressure-washed the pavement in the battery to spruce things up for fans.

Workers also put up new Atlanta Braves banners on light posts and there were several landscape workers putting down sod at the entrance to The Battery.

“I love it, I love it. Playoffs in Atlanta is probably one of the best things I’ve ever been a part of,” Braves fan Mark Davenport said.

Employees at the Braves Clubhouse store made sure new merchandise was ready to go for the playoffs. As for fans, they’re definitely on edge about facing the Phillies. “It’s almost like you got the heebie-jeebies. Ha, ha. I can feel it in me quaking,” Braves fan Mark Moss said.

“Confident, yes. Go Braves. I think they’re going to win,” Braves fan Tammy Moss said.

Winning would be great, but safety at the ballpark is just as important. On Friday, Cobb police, fire and other personnel discussed a plan to make sure the 65,000 or so fans have an enjoyable experience. There will be tethered drones and mounted patrol and fire personnel monitoring crowds.

“This drone is capable of flying for long periods of time without additional power sources and we will be able to live stream back to several governmental agencies to keep our eye on crowds,” Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said.

Police and fire officials said there will also be SWAT, K-9 and life safety inspectors in The Battery to make sure fans remain safe and businesses do not become too overcrowded.

