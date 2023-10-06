DeKalb County to devote $10M to overcrowding in animal shelters

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond has announced a $10 million plan to address overcrowding at the DeKalb County Animal Services Center.

The plan is headlined by $1.6 million for an overflow facility and a $7.5 million proposed allocation funded by a special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST). The SPLOST would be subject to voter approval.

The strategy aims to reduce the number of animals brought into the shelter by “(helping) families keep pets in their homes and (encouraging) the spaying and neutering of pets,” according to a press release.

The plan also includes $200,000 to help owners care for their pets, $223,000 for “cages and an upgraded camera system” and $144,000 for a mobile veterinary clinic among other outreach programs.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.