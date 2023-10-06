Fans encouraged to wear Braves gear for ‘Rep the A’ day ahead of NLDS games

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fans are being encouraged to wear their Braves gear for “Rep the A” day ahead of the NLDS games that start this weekend.

“I always have it on honestly,” said Charles Menifee, a season ticket owner.

“I’m going to go home, put a Braves shirt on,” said John Sabo, who lives by the Battery.

On Saturday, the Braves will officially kick off their World Series run when they face divisional rivals the Philadelphia Phillies. They went 8-5 against the Phillies this year in the regular season. But the Phillies are who put the Braves out of the playoffs last year in this same series.

“We need revenge, we’re going to get revenge. Braves all the way,” said Sabo.

The Braves will play at home at Truist Park Saturday night and Monday night.

“I have one ticket already for the NLDS and I’m hoping we make it,” said Menifee.

“If an extra ticket becomes available or a burner ticket is what I call it, yeah, I’ll jump in there,” said Sabo.

The Battery and Truist Park workers are preparing for the crowds by cleaning up and stocking up.

“The Battery is the best place to be. It’s packed with people, and there’s an energy, and there’s so many things happening around you,” said Sabo.

For people dressed for Rep the A day, the Braves ask that you post a picture on social media and use the hashtag #AsOneATL.

