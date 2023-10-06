FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers at times today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta today with spotty showers.

Friday’s summary

High - 81°

Normal high - 78°

Chance of rain - 30%

Mostly cloudy, spotty showers today

You’ll notice mostly cloudy skies today with highs back in the low 80s. There will be a few sprinkles out there as you drive to work this morning, but with low coverage so you don’t need an umbrella.

Spotty showers will be possible this evening as well with a coverage of 30%.

Cooler this weekend

Colder air will move into north Georgia on Saturday! Expect sunny skies, but it will be breezy with wind gusts up to 25 mph and highs around 70 degrees. Lows will drop into the 40s in all of metro Atlanta on Sunday morning, which is a FIRST ALERT due to the chilly temperatures.

Warming up next week

Our cooler weather will be short-lived with the 80s back by Tuesday.

