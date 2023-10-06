Florida man sentenced after shooting ex-girlfriend in Brookhaven, district attorney says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man from Florida has been sentenced to 30 years after he was found guilty of shooting his ex-girlfriend in Brookhaven, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.

Mustafic Mahadi, 36, was charged with aggravated assault, first-degree criminal property damage, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The first 20 years will be served in confinement and the last 10 years will be on probation, the attorney’s office said.

Mahadi and his girlfriend broke up in February 2021. The day they broke up, Mahadi came to her apartment and tried to kick the door in, according to the attorney’s office.

When she begged him to stop, Mahadi reportedly shot three rounds through the door and ran. The first two hit her in the abdomen, while the third grazed her side, the attorney’s office said.

The ex-girlfriend’s best friend, who was there during the shooting, called 911. The woman was rushed into emergency surgery and later told hospital staff about Mahadi’s abuse history.

Mahadi evaded capture for three months, but the U.S. Marshals Service found him in New York in May 2021.

