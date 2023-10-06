Georgia congressman ‘embarrassed’ by GOP House speaker debacle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia Republican congressman joined Thursday with 44 GOP colleagues, calling for an overhaul to House of Representatives’ rules after Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as Speaker on Tuesday.

“The injustice we all witnessed cannot go unaddressed — lest we bear responsibility for the consequences that follow,” a letter signed by U.S. Rep. Austin Scott said. “Our Conference must address fundamental changes to the structure of our majority to ensure success for the American people.”

Scott, who represents middle-to-south Georgia’s 8th district, is an ally of U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana), who announced he is seeking to replace McCarthy after this week’s vote to remove the California Republican from the House’s top job.

McCarthy is the first House speaker in American political history to have been removed.

A resolution — titled a motion to vacate — from Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., passed Tuesday with the support of eight Republicans and all the Democrats present and voting. Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry, now the acting speaker, declared the House in recess until both parties can decide on a path forward.

Since Tuesday, two leading candidates to replace McCarthy have emerged: Scalise and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio.

On Tuesday, Scott told reporters, according to Politico, “Steve Scalise is our leader. If he wants it, then I think that it’s likely that he will be the leader, the speaker nominee.”

Jordan is chair of the House Judiciary Committee. On the same day that former President Donald Trump surrendered himself at the notorious Fulton County jail for arrest and booking, Jordan sent a letter to Fulton County DA Fani Willis.

Willis has indicted Trump and 18 others, alleging the nation’s 45th president led an organized crime-like conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

Jordan demanded to know if Willis coordinated her Trump investigation with the U.S. Justice Department. He also asked if Willis used any federal money in conducting her investigation.

Weeks later, Willis rebuked Jordan in a 10-page letter, essentially telling one of the most influential GOP congressional officials to stay out of her investigation.

On Thursday, Trump himself endorsed Jordan to be the next House speaker.

For her part, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from northwest Georgia’s 14th district voted to support McCarthy during the vote to oust him. After McCarthy’s ouster, Greene promptly endorsed Trump for House speaker.

