Georgia Retailers Association pushing for stricter regulations on vapes

By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New bright, flavored vaping products have been criticized for appealing to young kids and teens.

Some of the new vapes on the market look just like school supplies, making it harder for teachers and parents to spot. Ben Cowart with the Georgia Retailers Association said their organization is pushing for more rules and regulations to tell retailers in Georgia what products they can and can’t carry.

“There is an influx of these illegal vape products that are out there,” Cowart said.

A study from the Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control found in 2022 more than 2.5 million middle and high school students used an e-cigarette.

The FDA put restrictions on the flavors of reusable e-cigarettes, but the flavor restriction didn’t apply to disposable e-cigarettes. It’s a health risk. According to the American Heart Association, vaping can cause lung and heart disease.

“It is very concerning with a lot of these coming from overseas, especially from China, on what exactly is in them. They’ve been through no vetting process, no approval process from the FDA so there is no telling what is actually in them,” said Cowart.

