HBCU enrollment continues to rise, as colleges face major hurdles

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - HBCU Week is making its mark in Atlanta.

The conference founded in Wilmington Delaware expands to a new city each year.

The event’s reputable college fair drew thousands to the Cobb Galleria Centre Friday.

Paige Stockdale a Senior at Douglas County High School, who got accepted into 4 HBCU’s, “I was actually really shocked, I didn’t know they were doing really on-the-spot acceptances.”

She shared why she made the decision, “I think it’s nice to be with the same people of color. I feel like it’s nice to have people around you who know what you are going through.”

The college fair featured over 30 historically black from across the country, including Clark Atlanta.

Ashely Christopher is CEO of the HBCU Week Foundation, “Applications are at an all-time high at HBCU’s across the board to be honest there’s a capacity issue. HBCU’s only account for 3 percent of colleges and universities nationwide.”

New data from the National Center for Education Statistics found HBCU enrollment has increased by 7 percent between 2020 to 2023.

Historically black colleges are facing major hurdles. The most significant is a lack of funding.

“it’s time to start getting loud about it, be very loud about getting the increase in funding that we need and start demanding it,” said Christopher.

In Georgia, lawmakers are doing just that.

State Rep Sandra Scott is making a call to action.

“The numbers don’t lie over $12 billion dollars a segregating amount separating these institutions,” said Scott at a press conference alongside other lawmakers.

It follows, the Biden Administration urging 16 states including Georgia to address funding disparities faced by land-grant HBCU’s.

Christopher says there are urgent steps needed, “Go to your local legislators, it’s not just federal.”

