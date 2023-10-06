Here’s everything you need to know about the annual Atlanta Mayor’s 5K

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Runners will soon lace up their shows and line the runway of the busiest airport in the world for the annual Atlanta Mayor’s 5K.

The 5K is set for Saturday, Oct. 14 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The 5K is USATF-certified and is a qualifier for the AJC Peachtree Road Race. Race proceeds will benefit the mayor’s youth scholarship program, along with the United Way of Greater Atlanta.

What is the race schedule for the Atlanta Mayor’s 5K?

3:30 a.m. - Parking lot at Georgia International Convention Center opens

4 a.m. - Race number pickup begins at Atlanta’s Tech Campus parking lot, near Fire Station 33

4:45 a.m. - MARTA trains for participants start running north and southbound

5:45 a.m. - Last shuttles run from the convention center and MARTA to the race site

6 a.m. - Pickup for race number closes

6:15 a.m. - Race participant staging on the fifth runway starts

6:30 a.m. - Race starts

7:30 a.m. - Race ends

7:45 a.m. - Race awards will be given out at Fire Station 33 at the 5K Race Village

9 a.m. - The last shuttle departs from Fire Station 33 to the convention center and MARTA

Registration for the 5K is limited to the first 2,000 participants. Participants must be 10 and older. Those younger than 18 have to be accompanied by an adult registered for the race. For registration, click here.

Here are some other things to know about the Atlanta Mayor’s 5K:

There is no public parking at the race site or Fire Station 33. Parking is available at the convention center, which the address is 2000 Convention Center Concourse, College Park, 30337. There is no charge for parking or shuttle buses.

For participants taking a rideshare to the race, the address for drop-off and pickup is ATL Technical Campus, 1255 Inner Loop Road, Atlanta, Ga., 30337. There will be a designated drop-off and pickup spot on the curb in front of the Tech Campus building.

Awards will be given to the overall male and female finisher and the top male and female finisher in the following age categories: 10-16 17-24 25-29 30-34 35-39 40-44 45-49 50-54 55-59 60-64 65-69 70+



For more information on race rules and COVID-19 protocols, click here.

