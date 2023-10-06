3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Julian Lewis on keeping “the main thing, the main thing” amid NIL approval in Georgia

Ju Ju talks football, USC commitment and the change in the game amid NIL
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Earlier this week, the Georgia High School Association voted yes on NIL deals for high school student-athletes.

The ruling will change the game for a handful of high school athletes in the state of Georgia, but maybe none more than Carrollton quarterback Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis.

He is the top-ranked 2026 prospect, committed to the University of Southern California, and up until this week- he’s been unable to capitalize on name, image and likeness deals.

But that is no longer the case.

“How are we going to make this money? And that’s why we wanted NILs to get passed, but I’m just trying to keep the main thing, the main thing,” Lewis said.

That main thing remains a proven cliche: faith, family and football.

Unfortunately, this isn’t small-town football anymore and Lewis is not an age-old recruit. Times are very different.

“We can say that I’m a kid and do all that stuff, but when NIL’s got passed...it turns into a job,” Lewis elaborated. “It got serious when the recruitment and stuff started and now with money involved...it’s got to a point where you can change your whole family’s life.”

The quarterback has grown a lot since his freshman season. Lewis told Atlanta News First sports director Baillie Burmaster he feels like he was forcing things a bit last season. However, he’s improved in how he reads defenses better and is more confident in being a vocal leader. And it shows.

The pro-style quarterback has over 1,000 passing yards already this season with 18 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

In a few years, Lewis will join the Trojan family and Lincoln Riley’s air raid offense.

“Three Heisman trophy winners. Two first overall picks, about to be a third one. I mean, that’s why you can’t really question my motives to pick USC,” Lewis stated.

Ju Ju doesn’t shy away from the pressure or stress of it all. He’s 16 years old, a sophomore in college, and realistically should be worried about his next algebra test.

Instead, he’s the youngest football player to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

“I’m just a blessed individual and I’m grateful for everything that is going on.”

Wildly enough, it’s just the beginning of his story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Dr. Chris McMichaels
Parents spar with school leaders over track team
Eric Taylor Butler
Cobb County teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, records say
The Braves’s path to the 2023 World Series begins with the National League Division Series...
Everything you need to know about the Atlanta Braves’ NLDS games

Latest News

The Braves’s path to the 2023 World Series begins with the National League Division Series...
Everything you need to know about the Atlanta Braves’ NLDS games
The GHSA says students are not allowed to use any of the school’s branding. That includes the...
Georgia high school student-athletes can now profit on NIL deals
The GHSA says students are not allowed to use any of the school’s branding.
Georgia high school student-athletes can now profit on NIL deals
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna hits a solo home run in the ninth inning of a...
Braves tie season record with 307 homers as Ozuna hits pair in 10-9 loss to Nationals