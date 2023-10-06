Julian Lewis on keeping “the main thing, the main thing” amid NIL approval in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Earlier this week, the Georgia High School Association voted yes on NIL deals for high school student-athletes.

The ruling will change the game for a handful of high school athletes in the state of Georgia, but maybe none more than Carrollton quarterback Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis.

He is the top-ranked 2026 prospect, committed to the University of Southern California, and up until this week- he’s been unable to capitalize on name, image and likeness deals.

But that is no longer the case.

“How are we going to make this money? And that’s why we wanted NILs to get passed, but I’m just trying to keep the main thing, the main thing,” Lewis said.

That main thing remains a proven cliche: faith, family and football.

Unfortunately, this isn’t small-town football anymore and Lewis is not an age-old recruit. Times are very different.

“We can say that I’m a kid and do all that stuff, but when NIL’s got passed...it turns into a job,” Lewis elaborated. “It got serious when the recruitment and stuff started and now with money involved...it’s got to a point where you can change your whole family’s life.”

Tenth-grader Julian Lewis, already a USC commit, could be the next big thing in football.@brianburnsed on the quarterback prodigy playing the NIL long game, in SI’s ‘The Money Issue’ https://t.co/csksEcozn9 pic.twitter.com/JmlGTI2UFK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 13, 2023

The quarterback has grown a lot since his freshman season. Lewis told Atlanta News First sports director Baillie Burmaster he feels like he was forcing things a bit last season. However, he’s improved in how he reads defenses better and is more confident in being a vocal leader. And it shows.

The pro-style quarterback has over 1,000 passing yards already this season with 18 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

In a few years, Lewis will join the Trojan family and Lincoln Riley’s air raid offense.

“Three Heisman trophy winners. Two first overall picks, about to be a third one. I mean, that’s why you can’t really question my motives to pick USC,” Lewis stated.

Ju Ju doesn’t shy away from the pressure or stress of it all. He’s 16 years old, a sophomore in college, and realistically should be worried about his next algebra test.

Instead, he’s the youngest football player to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

“I’m just a blessed individual and I’m grateful for everything that is going on.”

Wildly enough, it’s just the beginning of his story.

