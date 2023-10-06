Krispy Kreme execs cut ribbon on new store at historic Ponce site

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Known as the “Shaq Shop” because it’s owned by basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, the Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon Avenue is set to open next week with a new building after an arsonist destroyed the original one.

Company executives joined city officials for a ribbon-cutting Friday as the store’s 70 employees cheered. O’Neal was unable to attend due to out-of-the-country travel, a company spokeswoman said.

Coming soon! @KrispyKreme execs cut the ribbon on the new “Shaq Shop” on Atlanta’s Ponce de Leon Ave., after an arsonist destroyed the original building. And yes, they kept the iconic sign! Opens Tuesday! @ATLNewsFirst #KrispyKreme @SHAQ pic.twitter.com/uHRezJh4JV — Rebekka Schramm (@Rebekka_Schramm) October 6, 2023

The shop will open to the public at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The original Krispy Kreme on Ponce was first built in 1965. The doughnut shop, which O’Neal purchased in 2016, was damaged in two separate fires in 2021 before it was demolished.

In January, Krispy Kreme announced plans to rebuild.

Once open, the shop will be open seven days a week. The hours of operation will be Sunday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

