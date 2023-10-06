Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk set for Oct. 14 in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer will kick off its annual walk on Oct.14 in downtown Atlanta, according to the American Cancer Society.

This year’s breast cancer awareness event is expected to draw together nearly 10,000 people and raise $700,000 in donations, the company said in a statement.

“We will come together as a community to remember those we’ve lost to the disease and to celebrate our survivors, thrivers, and caregivers at our new location – The Home Depot Backyard,” said Lisa Obser, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society.

The collected money will be used to fund innovative breast cancer research, provide education and guidance to help people reduce their risk, and offer comprehensive patient support, the American Cancer Society said.

The registration will start at 7 a.m. and the walk will start at 9 a.m. at the Home Depot Backyard on Backyard Way NW.

“With our collective power, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events can make the greatest impact to save lives,” Obser says. “It’s a day of celebration and remembrance, where participants can expect to find connection, comfort, resources, inspiration, and hope.”

The American Cancer Society says everyone can participate in the wall and get screened. Click here to register and learn more about the event.

Atlanta News First is a proud partner of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

