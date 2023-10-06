Man accused of College Park murder arrested, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is facing murder charges after College Park police said he shot and killed another man during an argument.

According to investigators, officers responded to the 2000 block of Park Terrace on Sunday. When they got to the scene, they found a man, whose identity has not been released at this time, with two gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries, police said.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument between the suspect, Andre Richard, and the unnamed victim.

Richard was arrested and charged with murder. The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information, call College Park police at (404) 761-3131.

