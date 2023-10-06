Man shot near Atlanta elementary school, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been shot near an elementary school in Atlanta, according to police.

Police responded to 3399 Collier Dr. NW just after 4:45 p.m. on Friday in reference to a person shot. According to police, they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was taken to the hospital.

The address is near Harper-Archer Elementary School.

The investigation is ongoing.

