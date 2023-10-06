Milton private school teacher arrested on charges of sexual assault, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Milton private school teacher was arrested after a 12-year-old girl was inappropriately touched at a Walmart in August, according to the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle George, 43, was arrested and charged with sexual battery against a child under 16, the sheriff’s office said.

According to booking reports, George was booked on Sept. 25 and was released from jail on a $4,875 bond.

In a statement released by Kings Ridge Christian School, Kyle George was placed on administrative leave and since has been terminated after the school was informed about the incident.

“We have confirmed with the Holly Springs Police Department that no King‘s Ridge Christian School families or students were involved, and the alleged incident did not take place on school property.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.