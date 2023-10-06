3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Person barricades himself in West Midtown Atlanta, prompting SWAT standoff

Howell Mill Road NW
Howell Mill Road NW(ANF)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a situation after a person barricaded himself inside a unit in Atlanta Thursday night.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, it happened at 1016 Howell Mill Road NW. Police said they were called to a “dispute with injuries” call.

This is an ongoing investigation and police are working to get more details.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Dr. Chris McMichaels
Parents spar with school leaders over track team
Eric Taylor Butler
Cobb County teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, records say
The Braves’s path to the 2023 World Series begins with the National League Division Series...
Everything you need to know about the Atlanta Braves’ NLDS games

Latest News

Police searching for man after ambulance stolen in Atlanta
Police searching for man after ambulance stolen in Atlanta
Marietta historic home transforms into spooky Victorian funeral
Marietta historic home transforms into spooky Victorian funeral
Atlanta school evacuated for bomb threat
Atlanta school evacuated for bomb threat
School campus cleared after bomb threat
School campus cleared after bomb threat
Julian Lewis talks NIL, USC and more with ANF