Person barricades himself in West Midtown Atlanta, prompting SWAT standoff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a situation after a person barricaded himself inside a unit in Atlanta Thursday night.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, it happened at 1016 Howell Mill Road NW. Police said they were called to a “dispute with injuries” call.
This is an ongoing investigation and police are working to get more details.
