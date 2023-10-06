3-Degree Guarantee
Savannah Bananas coming to metro Atlanta as part of 2024 season | How to get tickets

The Savannah Bananas will stop in 26 cities on their 2024 Banana Ball World Tour. (Source: WTOC)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The ever-so-famous Savannah Bananas are making their way to metro Atlanta.

The baseball team will be coming to Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, home to the Gwinnett Stripers, from March 22-24, 2024 as part of their World Tour.

The Bananas were founded in 2016 as a member of the Coastal Plains League, a summer circuit for college players.

You’ll need to get tickets -- and that could be hard. The Harlem Globetrotters-style team that spawned its own reality series and claims to have a waiting list of more than a million fans.

The team will be doing a ticket lottery. To enter the lottery, click here. Those interested in the ticket lottery have until Dec. 1, 2023 to sign up.

The Savannah Bananas’ tour stops also include Florida, Louisiana and Arizona, among others.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

