School resource deputy saves choking student, receives award in Gordon County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A school resource deputy has been crowned a hero after he saved a choking student at Sonoraville High School, according to the Gordon County sheriff.

Sgt. Elbert Shelley was on duty Thursday when he noticed a student struggling. He performed the Heimlich Maneuver on him, dislodging food from the student’s throat, the sheriff’s office said. Then he called for help, staying with the student until medical personnel arrived.

Shelley had luckily just received emergency cardiopulmonary medical response training in August alongside the rest of his colleagues at the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.

“His swift response and effective life-saving skills were exemplary,” Sonoraville High School Principal Amy Stewart said. “We are grateful for the presence of officers from the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office in our schools and their commitment to the welfare of our students. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of having trained professionals like Officer Shelley on our campus.”

On Friday, Sheriff Mitch Ralston presented Shelley with the office’s Meritorious Service Award. Shelley was also recognized for exemplary service in 2021 by the Atlanta Scottish Rite.

