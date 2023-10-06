3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

School resource deputy saves choking student, receives award in Gordon County

Sgt. Elbert Shelley was awarded after he saved a student from choking.
Sgt. Elbert Shelley was awarded after he saved a student from choking.(Gordon County Sheriff's Office)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A school resource deputy has been crowned a hero after he saved a choking student at Sonoraville High School, according to the Gordon County sheriff.

Sgt. Elbert Shelley was on duty Thursday when he noticed a student struggling. He performed the Heimlich Maneuver on him, dislodging food from the student’s throat, the sheriff’s office said. Then he called for help, staying with the student until medical personnel arrived.

Shelley had luckily just received emergency cardiopulmonary medical response training in August alongside the rest of his colleagues at the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.

“His swift response and effective life-saving skills were exemplary,” Sonoraville High School Principal Amy Stewart said. “We are grateful for the presence of officers from the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office in our schools and their commitment to the welfare of our students. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of having trained professionals like Officer Shelley on our campus.”

On Friday, Sheriff Mitch Ralston presented Shelley with the office’s Meritorious Service Award. Shelley was also recognized for exemplary service in 2021 by the Atlanta Scottish Rite.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Fani Willis says she’s received 150 personal threats in the last 2 months
Fani Willis says she’s received 150 personal threats in last 2 months following Trump indictment
Eric Taylor Butler faces charges of sexual assault by a teacher and solicitation of sodomy...
Cobb County teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, records say
The free admission is part of “Museums On Us.” Free admission will be on Saturday, Oct. 7 and...
If you bank with these institutions, here’s how you can get into some Georgia museums for free

Latest News

Fatal shooting of protester at site of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center justified, DA says
Fatal shooting of protester at site of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center justified, DA says
Moderna late stage trial on dual COVID-flue vaccine
Moderna late stage trial on dual COVID-flue vaccine
No charges for troopers who killed protester
No charges for troopers who killed protester
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
Fatal shooting of protester at site of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center justified, DA says
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk coming to Atlanta.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk set for Oct. 14 in downtown Atlanta